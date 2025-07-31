UP to merge 10,000 primary schools under 'Operation Kayakalp'
Uttar Pradesh is in the process of merging nearly 10,000 primary and upper primary schools, with the merger expected to be completed in early August 2025.
The move is meant to improve school resources and facilities, but it's facing pushback from teachers, parents, and political parties.
Schools with more than 50 students won't be merged unless there are serious building issues like flood damage.
Government's take on the merger
The government says the merger will help upgrade infrastructure and keep classes at a healthy student-teacher ratio of about 1:30.
They're also running safety checks on all merged campuses.
Some people are worried kids may have to travel farther to school now, but officials say they're working on real solutions for these concerns—and most schools are already getting makeovers under Operation Kayakalp.