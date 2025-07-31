Next Article
Prayagraj issues 3rd flood alert this month
Prayagraj just issued its third flood alert this month, thanks to heavy rain in UP, Uttarakhand, and MP.
Both the Ganga and Yamuna are rising fast—about 2-3cm every hour—and could cross the danger mark by August 2.
Floodwaters have already reached several villages like Dehli Bhagesar and Koraon, so rescue boats are out helping people.
Relief camps set up, dedicated helplines open
With more areas at risk, authorities have set up 95 relief camps across eight tehsils to support those affected.
Water is being released from major barrages to manage the river flow, but levels keep climbing due to heavy inflows from tributaries.
If you or someone you know needs help, there are dedicated helplines (0532-2642577, 0532-2642587, 1077) open as the situation unfolds.