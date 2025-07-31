Prayagraj issues 3rd flood alert this month

Relief camps set up, dedicated helplines open

With more areas at risk, authorities have set up 95 relief camps across eight tehsils to support those affected.

Water is being released from major barrages to manage the river flow, but levels keep climbing due to heavy inflows from tributaries.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are dedicated helplines (0532-2642577, 0532-2642587, 1077) open as the situation unfolds.