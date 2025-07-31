Krishna river starts flooding low-lying areas in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is on high alert after the Krishna River started flooding low-lying areas in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, NTR, and Krishna districts.
On Wednesday, the Pulichintala Project had to release a huge amount of water—over 2.84 lakh cusecs—because of heavy inflows from upstream reservoirs.
Inflows expected to reach 3 lakh cusecs soon
Officials are closely watching flood-prone spots, with Collector G Lakshmisha saying inflows could reach 3 lakh cusecs soon.
All 70 gates at Prakasam Barrage have been opened to manage water levels.
Plans are ready to evacuate people from 43 risky areas if needed, and a flood control room is working round-the-clock.
The weather department says only isolated rains are expected till August 6, but everyone's being urged to stay safe and avoid river waters for now.