Krishna river starts flooding low-lying areas in Andhra Pradesh

Inflows expected to reach 3 lakh cusecs soon

Officials are closely watching flood-prone spots, with Collector G Lakshmisha saying inflows could reach 3 lakh cusecs soon.

All 70 gates at Prakasam Barrage have been opened to manage water levels.

Plans are ready to evacuate people from 43 risky areas if needed, and a flood control room is working round-the-clock.

The weather department says only isolated rains are expected till August 6, but everyone's being urged to stay safe and avoid river waters for now.