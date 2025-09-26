UP to send free wheat seeds to flood-hit Punjab farmers
Floods have left many Punjab farmers struggling, but help is on the way.
Uttar Pradesh has offered to send 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds, including 327 varieties, to support Punjab ahead of the crucial Rabi sowing season.
At the same time, Punjab's government is rolling out a big relief plan: two lakh quintals of free, high-quality wheat seeds for farmers whose land was damaged by floods.
Half-price seeds for farmers
Punjab isn't stopping at free seeds. The state will also offer nearly 61,000 quintals of wheat seeds at half price—₹2,000 per quintal—to make sure more farmers can afford what they need to get back on their feet.
Details on how to get these subsidized seeds are coming soon.
Why this story is important
This story matters because it's about states stepping up for each other and making real efforts to help people bounce back after disaster.
For anyone interested in how quick action and cooperation can make a difference in tough times, this is one worth knowing about.