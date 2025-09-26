UP to send free wheat seeds to flood-hit Punjab farmers India Sep 26, 2025

Floods have left many Punjab farmers struggling, but help is on the way.

Uttar Pradesh has offered to send 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds, including 327 varieties, to support Punjab ahead of the crucial Rabi sowing season.

At the same time, Punjab's government is rolling out a big relief plan: two lakh quintals of free, high-quality wheat seeds for farmers whose land was damaged by floods.