Next Article
Delhi govt to spend ₹1,000cr on upgrading village life
India
Delhi recently approved 431 new projects with a massive ₹1,000 crore budget to upgrade village life across the city.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, referring to villages as "symbols of tradition and culture," says this move will boost facilities in 30 Assembly and four Lok Sabha constituencies.
What will change for villagers?
Expect better roads, drainage, parks, and sports fields in these villages—plus new community centers, ponds, cremation grounds, and upgrades to basics like drinking water and street lighting.
Gupta has asked officials to finish these projects on time so rural residents get the same amenities as those in urban Delhi.