Heavy rain warning in Hyderabad; CM Reddy puts state on alert
Heads up, Hyderabad—IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for the city and several Telangana districts over the next two days.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has put the state on high alert, focusing on emergency measures to keep everyone safe.
Expect moderate showers through September 25, with heavier rainfall likely between September 27-28 before things calm down after the 29th.
Emergency measures are being put in place
Flood-prone areas are being closely watched, with evacuation plans set if needed.
Traffic will be halted on waterlogged roads and causeways are under review for safety.
The Electricity Department is working to prevent outages and fix any risky wiring issues.
Emergency teams—including GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF—are all geared up.
Even during Dasara holidays, extra precautions are in place at schools to protect students.
Everyone's being urged to stay indoors during heavy rain and keep an eye out for weather updates—better safe than sorry!