Students accuse head of Mumbai B-school of molestation, harassment

Saraswati's alleged fraud and current status

Saraswati allegedly set up a fake trust in 2010 to illegally transfer land and assets, and reportedly diverted about ₹40 lakh every month from rentals to fund personal luxuries like a BMW and Volvo with forged UN plates.

Investigators have found WhatsApp chats showing harassment and threats to students, along with forged documents tied to tax exemptions and fake IDs.

Despite all this evidence and multiple FIRs for molestation, fraud, and forgery, Saraswati hasn't been arrested—he's currently missing while his bail plea is still pending.