Students accuse head of Mumbai B-school of molestation, harassment
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, head of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, is facing serious accusations—17 female students say he molested and harassed them, including sending obscene messages.
Police registered an FIR for molestation on August 5, 2025.
Just weeks earlier, the institute's parent body had also filed a case against him for multi-crore fraud and cheating.
Saraswati's alleged fraud and current status
Saraswati allegedly set up a fake trust in 2010 to illegally transfer land and assets, and reportedly diverted about ₹40 lakh every month from rentals to fund personal luxuries like a BMW and Volvo with forged UN plates.
Investigators have found WhatsApp chats showing harassment and threats to students, along with forged documents tied to tax exemptions and fake IDs.
Despite all this evidence and multiple FIRs for molestation, fraud, and forgery, Saraswati hasn't been arrested—he's currently missing while his bail plea is still pending.