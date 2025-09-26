'Conduct criminal trials daily': SC to lower courts

Judges must ensure witnesses are questioned without big gaps

The court wants to bring back the old-school approach of daily hearings, especially for sensitive cases.

Judges now have to keep witness questioning going without big gaps, and adjournments will only be allowed for serious reasons like bereavement—not just because lawyers ask.

If there are non-cooperation or collusion to delay trial, or if accused people skip court, bail could be canceled.

High courts have also been told to quickly share these new rules with district courts so justice moves faster for everyone.