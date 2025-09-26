'Conduct criminal trials daily': SC to lower courts
The Supreme Court has told trial courts across India to hold criminal trials every day, instead of dragging them out over months or years.
This move is meant to stop the long delays that have become common and make sure everyone gets a fair, speedy trial—something guaranteed by the Constitution.
Judges must ensure witnesses are questioned without big gaps
The court wants to bring back the old-school approach of daily hearings, especially for sensitive cases.
Judges now have to keep witness questioning going without big gaps, and adjournments will only be allowed for serious reasons like bereavement—not just because lawyers ask.
If there are non-cooperation or collusion to delay trial, or if accused people skip court, bail could be canceled.
High courts have also been told to quickly share these new rules with district courts so justice moves faster for everyone.