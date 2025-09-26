Punjab Police seize record 1,450kg heroin in 2025

Campaign nets over 20,000 FIRs, nearly 31,000 arrests

The campaign has led to over 20,000 FIRs and nearly 31,000 arrests under drug laws so far. Punjab now accounts for more than half of India's heroin seizures this year.

Authorities are hitting entire trafficking networks hard—averaging six kilos seized and about 150 arrests every day.

Upgraded anti-narcotics teams and new anti-drone tech are also helping tackle drug smuggling by drones from across the border, though rolling out some tech has been slower than hoped.

Alongside strict enforcement, there's a push to help users get clean too.