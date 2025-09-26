Cyber fraudsters duped victims of ₹90 lakh in online trading

How the gang operated

The gang used phony trading apps to display false gains, then blocked withdrawals by inventing extra "service charges."

They funneled money through local bank accounts to Chinese handlers using Telegram, and moved funds overseas via crypto and hawala.

Police caught the group at a Kondhwa hotel on Wednesday, seizing phones, SIM cards, cash, laptops, and more.

The accused are now in custody as investigators dig deeper into possible international cybercrime links.