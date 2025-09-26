Next Article
PM lays foundation for India's largest battery energy storage system
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation for India's largest battery energy storage system (BESS) in Pugal, Bikaner.
Built by Avaada Group, this massive setup will store up to 2,500 megawatt-hours of energy and includes a solar installation with a peak of 1,560 MW.
It's a big step for Rajasthan and aims to make India's power grid more reliable with clean energy.
The project will create over 1,600 green jobs
The BESS project is all about uninterrupted green power using the latest tech and locally made parts.
Avaada expects it'll create over 1,600 green jobs while cutting down carbon emissions in a big way.
Plus, they're rolling out robotic cleaning to save around 60 million liters of water every year—pretty cool for both the planet and future job seekers!