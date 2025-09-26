Next Article
Wipro's Premji rejects Siddaramaiah's request to open campus for traffic
India
Wipro chairman Azim Premji has turned down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's recent request to let public vehicles cut through the company's Sarjapur campus, hoping to ease the infamous Outer Ring Road jams.
The Chief Minister claimed this could cut congestion near Iblur junction by nearly 30% during peak hours.
Premji offers to fund transport study instead
Premji said strict legal rules and SEZ status make opening up the campus "unsustainable," but he offered to fund a detailed transport study instead.
This moment highlights the real challenge: balancing private property rights with public needs as Bengaluru keeps growing—and why lasting solutions need both expert input and cooperation from everyone involved.