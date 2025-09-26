Ex-SIMS head missing since August accused of sexual harassment

Inquiry revealed shocking details

A fraud inquiry launched by Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham in July brought these issues to light.

In a virtual meeting with 30 students this August, allegations of harassment and trauma were discussed.

The FIR also records stories of illegal surveillance and pressure to join late-night visits or foreign trips arranged by Saraswati.

He's also accused of misusing institute funds for luxury cars and running unauthorized businesses on campus.

Police are still searching for him near Agra and Mumbai.