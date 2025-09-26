Delhi gets dedicated organ transplant coordinating body

Portal part of Sewa Pakhwada initiative

The portal is part of the Sewa Pakhwada initiative and helps people find info about transplant centers and make pledges from home.

Dr. Satyajit Kumar from the Health Department says having SOTTO will really help link up hospitals, donors, and recipients to improve coordination of organ transplants.

Plus, alongside the portal, Delhi's also getting more ambulances, TB X-ray machines, and a special center for early intervention in kids—these initiatives aim to strengthen healthcare services in Delhi.