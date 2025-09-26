Next Article
Noida: Plumber dies after being attacked over ₹5000 payment
India
A plumber in Noida, Satyadev Tiwari, passed away this Tuesday after being attacked with a rod during an argument over a ₹5,000 payment.
The alleged attacker, Sachin Yadav—husband of a police constable—was arrested for culpable homicide.
Tiwari suffered serious head injuries and spent two weeks on ventilator support before he died.
Job wasn't finished, says report
The trouble began when Yadav hired Tiwari for repairs and paid him upfront, but was unhappy the job wasn't finished. This led to the fatal confrontation.
Police have filed an FIR based on a complaint from Tiwari's cousin.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Varnika Singh confirmed Yadav's arrest and said the investigation is still ongoing.