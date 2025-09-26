Russian diplomat identified in Basu case, 2nd official named
Delhi Police have identified a second Russian diplomat, Albert Shtoda, for allegedly helping Viktoriia Basu leave India illegally with her young son in July 2025.
This escape went against a Supreme Court order that had established a joint custody arrangement between Basu and her Indian husband, Saikat Basu.
The first diplomat named was Arthur Gerbst.
Investigation details and diplomatic immunity issues
Police say Shtoda, a senior embassy official, is under investigation for allegedly assisting Basu's escape, while another official, Arthur Gerbst, is linked to arranging taxis and cross-border travel into Nepal for Basu and her son before they flew out of the region.
Investigators found payments for taxis were made through an Indian businessman linked to Russian firms, while flights were booked via Hong Kong and paid for by Basu's mother.
Authorities are also checking if the child used a fake or new passport since the original is still with the court.
India has asked Russia for help under a legal treaty and issued international notices as part of their ongoing investigation.
The Supreme Court has called this incident a "brazen violation" involving embassy officials.