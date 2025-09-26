Russian diplomat identified in Basu case, 2nd official named

Investigation details and diplomatic immunity issues

Police say Shtoda, a senior embassy official, is under investigation for allegedly assisting Basu's escape, while another official, Arthur Gerbst, is linked to arranging taxis and cross-border travel into Nepal for Basu and her son before they flew out of the region.

Investigators found payments for taxis were made through an Indian businessman linked to Russian firms, while flights were booked via Hong Kong and paid for by Basu's mother.

Authorities are also checking if the child used a fake or new passport since the original is still with the court.

India has asked Russia for help under a legal treaty and issued international notices as part of their ongoing investigation.

The Supreme Court has called this incident a "brazen violation" involving embassy officials.