Nashik: Leopard kills 2-year-old boy, body found after 17 hours
India
A heartbreaking incident happened in Nashik on Wednesday night, when a leopard took a two-year-old boy who was playing outside his home near Vadner Gate's defense colony.
After a long 17-hour search involving forest officials, personnel from the Artillery Centre, the police department, and the Nashik team of RESQ Charitable Trust, the child's body was finally found about 1.5km away on Thursday afternoon.
RESQ Charitable Trust's Abhijit Mahale on challenges
The rescue teams had to deal with thick greenery and muddy ground, which made their search really difficult.
Abhijit Mahale from RESQ Charitable Trust shared how challenging it was to get through the area.
This tragedy is a stark reminder of the risks that come with living close to wildlife in growing cities like Nashik.