Omar Abdullah promises land to families displaced by floods
India
Jammu and Kashmir is stepping up for families whose homes were wiped out by recent floods and landslides.
The government will give each affected family a five marla plot to help them rebuild, after heavy rains wrecked hundreds of bridges, thousands of kilometers of roads, and huge stretches of farmland.
CM Abdullah pushes for more aid
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited hard-hit spots like Kathua, Hiranagar, and Lakhanpur with local leaders to see the damage firsthand and reassure people they're not alone.
He's also urging the central government for a bigger relief package, aiming to help families recover both now and in the long run.