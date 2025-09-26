Indore rat-bite deaths: HC orders full report, staff sacked
Two newborns tragically died after being bitten by rats at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore, sparking outrage over alleged negligence.
The hospital pointed to medical complications, and while pest control lapses were acknowledged, broader issues of staff shortages and old facilities were also cited as systemic problems.
No police case (FIR) was filed, raising even more questions.
HC demands hospital upgrade, staff sacked
The Madhya Pradesh High Court quickly took notice, asking the government for a full report on what happened and what's being done about it—including any action against those responsible for pest control lapses.
Protests have called for homicide charges against top hospital officials.
Now, the court has ordered a review of the hospital's condition—like drainage and electrics—and is pushing for urgent upgrades to make sure patient safety comes first.
Multiple staff members have already been suspended or removed as investigations continue.