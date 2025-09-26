Indore rat-bite deaths: HC orders full report, staff sacked

HC demands hospital upgrade, staff sacked

The Madhya Pradesh High Court quickly took notice, asking the government for a full report on what happened and what's being done about it—including any action against those responsible for pest control lapses.

Protests have called for homicide charges against top hospital officials.

Now, the court has ordered a review of the hospital's condition—like drainage and electrics—and is pushing for urgent upgrades to make sure patient safety comes first.

Multiple staff members have already been suspended or removed as investigations continue.