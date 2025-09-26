Maharashtra floods: Central government asked for additional relief funds

Immediate aid includes ₹5,000 cash and food grains per farmer

Flooding has killed 86 people and left many injured. 23 lakh hectares of crops have suffered losses, putting millions of farmers at risk.

With things getting worse, the state is now asking the central government for extra support.

Political leaders say relief has been too slow—they're pushing for full loan waivers and bigger compensation so farmers can get back on their feet.

Immediate aid includes ₹5,000 cash and food grains per affected farmer.