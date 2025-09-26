Next Article
Maharashtra floods: Central government asked for additional relief funds
India
Marathwada, Maharashtra, is dealing with some of its heaviest rains in decades. Since June, districts like Dharashiv and Nanded have seen major flooding and crop losses.
Over 50 lakh hectares of farmland in 1,700+ villages are affected. The state had already set aside ₹2,215 crore to help out.
Immediate aid includes ₹5,000 cash and food grains per farmer
Flooding has killed 86 people and left many injured. 23 lakh hectares of crops have suffered losses, putting millions of farmers at risk.
With things getting worse, the state is now asking the central government for extra support.
Political leaders say relief has been too slow—they're pushing for full loan waivers and bigger compensation so farmers can get back on their feet.
