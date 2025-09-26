Delhi to begin cloud seeding experiment to tackle air pollution
From October 7-11, Delhi will run its first-ever cloud seeding experiment to help clear up the city's notorious seasonal air pollution.
IIT Kanpur is leading the project, using a small aircraft from Hindon airbase to spray silver iodide into clouds over north and northwest Delhi.
The ₹3.5 crore trial is a big step for the capital in experimenting with new ways to tackle dirty air.
Cloud seeding can give temporary relief
Cloud seeding can give temporary relief by reducing pollution particles when things get really bad, but experts say it's not a long-term fix.
The government sees this as just one part of a bigger plan that also includes road cleaning and dust control.
To keep everything above board, Delhi got approvals from 13 agencies—including aviation and defense—before launching the five-day experiment.