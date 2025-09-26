Next Article
Maharashtra seeks central aid for farmers hit by incessant rains
India
Maharashtra's top leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have reached out to the central government for extra funds after nonstop rains damaged about 50 lakh hectares of farmland.
They made their case during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai this Thursday, sharing just how tough things are for local farmers right now.
State has already given out ₹2,215 crore
The state has already given out ₹2,215 crore from its relief fund, but the state government stated in its letter that it's not nearly enough for a disaster this big or to prevent food shortages.
That's why Maharashtra is pushing for immediate National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) support—to speed up aid and make sure struggling farming communities get the help they need as soon as possible.