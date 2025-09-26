Jaishankar proposes new global workforce model at UN event

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is calling for a new, more flexible global workforce model as countries face shifting demographics and worker shortages. At a UN event last week, he put it plainly: "You cannot run away from this reality. So how do we create a more acceptable, contemporary, efficient model of a global workforce, which is then located in a distributed, global workplace?"

Workforce issues and shifting dynamics Jaishankar pointed out that many countries just don't have enough people to fill jobs anymore.

The article notes the US is charging $100,000 for H-1B visas for Indian professionals, highlighting the challenges countries face.

He said changing trade ties and tech are making nations rethink who they work with and how they connect.

Even with trade barriers, better digital links are keeping business moving.

India's digital infrastructure as a solution India's response? Build up its own capacities and tech infrastructure so it can adapt and help others do the same.

Jaishankar highlighted India's Digital Public Infrastructure as something other countries could use to boost their own capacity.