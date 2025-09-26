Karnataka's massive social survey kicks off, hits 7 lakh people
Karnataka just kicked off a huge Social and Educational survey on September 22, aiming to reach nearly two crore households in just 15 days.
As of September 25, the survey teams have already visited over 1.82 lakh homes and spoken to more than seven lakh people.
Progress has been slower in cities like Bengaluru, mostly because of network problems and some training hiccups.
Tech issues and slow progress in cities
Tech issues, especially with data uploads in Bengaluru Urban and Udupi, have made things tricky there, while districts like Belagavi and Kalaburagi are moving faster.
This ₹420 crore project is all about understanding the real-life situations of Karnataka's backward communities so resources can be shared more fairly.
To get everyone involved, ministers are traveling across the state and awareness drives are happening—echoing past big surveys like Kelkar and Mandal Commissions.
The government's hoping for strong participation to make sure no one gets left out this time around.