Karnataka's massive social survey kicks off, hits 7 lakh people

Tech issues and slow progress in cities

Tech issues, especially with data uploads in Bengaluru Urban and Udupi, have made things tricky there, while districts like Belagavi and Kalaburagi are moving faster.

This ₹420 crore project is all about understanding the real-life situations of Karnataka's backward communities so resources can be shared more fairly.

To get everyone involved, ministers are traveling across the state and awareness drives are happening—echoing past big surveys like Kelkar and Mandal Commissions.

The government's hoping for strong participation to make sure no one gets left out this time around.