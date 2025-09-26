'Digital arrest' scam: Senior lawyer duped of ₹1.8cr India Sep 26, 2025

A senior lawyer in Pimpri fell victim to a "digital arrest" scam, losing ₹1.8 crore after fraudsters pretended to be CBI officers.

Claiming that a forged Aadhaar card had been used in a money laundering case, the scammers accused him and his wife of involvement and threatened arrest, pushing him to transfer money across several accounts between September 4 and 19.