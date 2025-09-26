Next Article
'Digital arrest' scam: Senior lawyer duped of ₹1.8cr
A senior lawyer in Pimpri fell victim to a "digital arrest" scam, losing ₹1.8 crore after fraudsters pretended to be CBI officers.
Claiming that a forged Aadhaar card had been used in a money laundering case, the scammers accused him and his wife of involvement and threatened arrest, pushing him to transfer money across several accounts between September 4 and 19.
Scam continues despite government warnings
The Pimpri Chinchwad Cyber Crime police have registered the case, but these scams keep happening despite government warnings.
The Home Ministry has noticed more complaints like this lately, with PM Modi also urging everyone to stay alert against online frauds—especially since stolen money often gets routed through international cybercrime networks.