Heavy rain expected in Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is coming your way on Friday, thanks to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that's likely to become a depression before crossing the coast on Saturday.
This system will cross the South Odisha-North Andhra coast, bringing some serious wet weather.
Orange alert for 5 districts
Orange alerts are out for Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts—meaning expect heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Thirteen other districts are on yellow alert.
The coast could see winds up to 60km/h. Fisherfolk have been told to stay ashore until things calm down.
Light to moderate rain likely until September 29
Light to moderate rain is expected through September 29.
Stay tuned for updates from officials and take precautions during storms—better safe than sorry!