Maharashtra: Rain likely in parts from September 26 India Sep 26, 2025

Heads up, Maharashtra! Rain is on the way from September 26 to 28, thanks to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

South Vidarbha and Marathwada can expect moderate showers, while lighter rain and overcast conditions may prevail in remaining parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

The monsoon's official goodbye is now pushed to after October 5.