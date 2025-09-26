Next Article
Maharashtra: Rain likely in parts from September 26
Heads up, Maharashtra! Rain is on the way from September 26 to 28, thanks to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
South Vidarbha and Marathwada can expect moderate showers, while lighter rain and overcast conditions may prevail in remaining parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.
The monsoon's official goodbye is now pushed to after October 5.
Farmers advised to keep harvested crops safe
Farmers are being advised to tweak their plans and keep harvested crops safe from rain and strong winds during this unpredictable weather.
Authorities have also warned that water levels in some dams—especially in South Marathwada, Konkan, and western Ghat regions—might rise, so everyone living nearby should stay alert and follow local safety advice.