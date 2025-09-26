Faridabad man kills daughters, dies by suicide after wife passes India Sep 26, 2025

In Ballabgarh, Faridabad, a 30-year-old man named Nikhil Goswami died by suicide after allegedly killing his two young daughters.

This heartbreaking event happened just two months after he lost his wife Pooja during childbirth.

The family had been through a lot in a short time—Nikhil and Pooja married in 2019 and had two daughters: Siddhi (2) and Riddhi (newborn).

No suicide note was found.