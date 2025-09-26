Next Article
Faridabad man kills daughters, dies by suicide after wife passes
India
In Ballabgarh, Faridabad, a 30-year-old man named Nikhil Goswami died by suicide after allegedly killing his two young daughters.
This heartbreaking event happened just two months after he lost his wife Pooja during childbirth.
The family had been through a lot in a short time—Nikhil and Pooja married in 2019 and had two daughters: Siddhi (2) and Riddhi (newborn).
No suicide note was found.
What does the police investigation say?
Nikhil's father, Uday Shankar, discovered the tragedy when he came home and immediately called the police.
According to reports, Nikhil hanged his daughters before taking his own life in another room.
Police continue their investigation into what led to this devastating loss.