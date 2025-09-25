'Negligence' probe in singer Zubeen Garg's death: Latest developments
After beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's sudden death last week, a heartbroken fan jumped into the Brahmaputra River near Guwahati's Saraighat Bridge and is still missing.
The following day, police arrested Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was present during the yacht trip linked to the incident.
The investigation has sparked emotional reactions across Assam.
Investigation into possible negligence during diving trip
Garg, born in Meghalaya and a major star in Assam since the 1990s, passed away recently after a scuba diving accident in Singapore during a festival visit.
Known for his huge influence on local music and youth culture, his passing has left fans demanding answers about possible negligence.
SIT raids homes of manager, festival organizer
The SIT has raided the homes of Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta—both reportedly missing during searches—and seized documents and a laptop.
Protests outside Sharma's home turned tense.
Assam's Chief Minister said if people aren't satisfied with the current probe, he'll hand it over to the CBI for more transparency.