'Negligence' probe in singer Zubeen Garg's death: Latest developments India Sep 25, 2025

After beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's sudden death last week, a heartbroken fan jumped into the Brahmaputra River near Guwahati's Saraighat Bridge and is still missing.

The following day, police arrested Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was present during the yacht trip linked to the incident.

The investigation has sparked emotional reactions across Assam.