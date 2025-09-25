Bihar's final voter list to cross 7.3 crore

Over 10 lakh 1st-timers added

Alongside these deletions, nearly 14 lakh new voters—including over 10 lakh first-timers who just turned 18—have been added, giving more young people a say in the upcoming October-November assembly elections.

The whole process aims to make Bihar's voter rolls more accurate and fair, reflecting real changes in who lives and votes here.

With the Supreme Court watching closely and officials resolving most claims quickly, this update is all about making every vote count in one of India's most important political states.