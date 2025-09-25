Bihar's final voter list to cross 7.3 crore
Bihar's final voter list, coming out September 30, will cross 7.3 crore voters—up from the earlier draft but still not hitting the 7.8 crore expected by January this year.
This jump comes after a major clean-up drive since June, which removed about 65 lakh names, including deceased, absent, or relocated voters, and those who did not submit forms.
Over 10 lakh 1st-timers added
Alongside these deletions, nearly 14 lakh new voters—including over 10 lakh first-timers who just turned 18—have been added, giving more young people a say in the upcoming October-November assembly elections.
The whole process aims to make Bihar's voter rolls more accurate and fair, reflecting real changes in who lives and votes here.
With the Supreme Court watching closely and officials resolving most claims quickly, this update is all about making every vote count in one of India's most important political states.