India sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake
India just sent a third round of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, after a major earthquake hit on August 31.
The 6.0-magnitude quake killed nearly 2,200 people and left over 23,000 without homes, making an already tough situation even harder.
This latest shipment—sent via Chabahar port—includes food, water purifiers, medicines, and other essentials for people in Kabul.
Ongoing efforts to help Afghans
This isn't India's first response since the disaster.
The initial batch of help went out on September 1 with tents for 1,000 families; another shipment followed on September 2 with hygiene kits and water purifiers—altogether about 21 tons of supplies.
Through these efforts, India is showing steady support for Afghans facing ongoing struggles with poverty and drought since the Taliban returned in 2021.