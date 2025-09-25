Jaishankar calls for '0 tolerance' toward terrorism at G20 meet
At the G20 Foreign Ministers's Meeting this week, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for "zero tolerance" toward terrorism, describing it as a significant threat to global peace.
He also highlighted how conflicts like those in Ukraine and Gaza are making things tougher for countries in the Global South by disrupting energy, food, and fertilizer supplies.
Jaishankar emphasized that open dialogue and diplomacy are crucial right now.
Jaishankar urges G20 nations to help stabilize international order
Jaishankar encouraged G20 nations to step up and help stabilize the international order—not just by fighting terrorism but also through honest conversation.
He pointed out that neutral countries have an important role in keeping peace.
Noting that organizations like the United Nations aren't keeping up with today's challenges, he urged for urgent reforms so global cooperation can actually work better for everyone.