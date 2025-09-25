Jaishankar calls for '0 tolerance' toward terrorism at G20 meet India Sep 25, 2025

At the G20 Foreign Ministers's Meeting this week, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for "zero tolerance" toward terrorism, describing it as a significant threat to global peace.

He also highlighted how conflicts like those in Ukraine and Gaza are making things tougher for countries in the Global South by disrupting energy, food, and fertilizer supplies.

Jaishankar emphasized that open dialogue and diplomacy are crucial right now.