Maharashtra government announces relief package for flood-affected people
After intense rains hit Maharashtra since September 20, the state government just rolled out a relief package to help families, farmers, and livestock owners recover.
The floods have damaged over 50 lakh hectares of crops and claimed at least nine lives, with Marathwada being among the hardest-hit areas.
Financial help for damaged crops, livestock
Families who lost loved ones will receive ₹4 lakh each.
Farmers get financial help for damaged crops—₹8,500 per hectare for rainfed fields, ₹17,000 for irrigated land, and ₹22,500 for perennial crops.
Owners of milch animals will get ₹37,500 per animal; draft animals fetch ₹32,000; goats or sheep are compensated at ₹4,000 each (with set limits).
Poultry farmers can claim up to ₹10,000.
People whose houses were destroyed will also get help
People whose houses were destroyed will get up to ₹12,000 if it was a pucca house or less if it was a hut or cattle shed.
The state has already released over ₹2,200 crore from its disaster fund and is asking the central government for more support as many are still struggling with the aftermath.