Maharashtra government announces relief package for flood-affected people

Families who lost loved ones will receive ₹4 lakh each. Farmers get financial help for damaged crops—₹8,500 per hectare for rainfed fields, ₹17,000 for irrigated land, and ₹22,500 for perennial crops. Owners of milch animals will get ₹37,500 per animal; draft animals fetch ₹32,000; goats or sheep are compensated at ₹4,000 each (with set limits). Poultry farmers can claim up to ₹10,000.

People whose houses were destroyed will also get help

People whose houses were destroyed will get up to ₹12,000 if it was a pucca house or less if it was a hut or cattle shed.

The state has already released over ₹2,200 crore from its disaster fund and is asking the central government for more support as many are still struggling with the aftermath.