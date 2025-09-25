Next Article
PM Modi's Navratri fast: Projects worth ₹1.22L cr in day
India
On Thursday, PM Modi spent his Navratri fasting and jetting across states, kicking off big projects.
He opened the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, then headed to Banswara, Rajasthan, where he launched infrastructure and energy projects worth over ₹1.22 lakh crore—all in a single day.
From farmer meets to global food talks, it's all happening
Modi's day wasn't just about ceremonies—it was about real changes for farmers and India's future.
In Rajasthan, he met with farmers benefiting from solar-powered irrigation (PM-KUSUM scheme), showing a push for cleaner energy.
He wrapped up by participating in World Food India 2025 in Delhi, aiming to make India a global food processing hub.
It all highlights how sustainability and growth are being woven together.