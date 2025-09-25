PM Modi's Navratri fast: Projects worth ₹1.22L cr in day

From farmer meets to global food talks, it's all happening

Modi's day wasn't just about ceremonies—it was about real changes for farmers and India's future.

In Rajasthan, he met with farmers benefiting from solar-powered irrigation (PM-KUSUM scheme), showing a push for cleaner energy.

He wrapped up by participating in World Food India 2025 in Delhi, aiming to make India a global food processing hub.

It all highlights how sustainability and growth are being woven together.