India's biggest digital arrest scam yet: ₹23 crore lost

Digital arrest scams are on the rise

The fraudsters pretended to be from the RBI and CBI, using fake documents and threats to make their story convincing.

Police have managed to freeze ₹2.67 crore so far, tracing the money through over 4,000 accounts.

Digital arrest scams like this are rising fast in India—cases almost tripled between 2022 and 2024 and caused losses of over ₹2,100 crore in 2024.

Staying alert and reporting suspicious calls is more important than ever.