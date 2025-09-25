Next Article
Vatican-themed Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi sparks controversy
India
A Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi, modeled after the Vatican Museum, has sparked controversy this week.
Several Hindu groups say its Catholic-inspired look offends religious sentiments, with VHP's Vinod Bansal even claiming it promotes conversion.
JMM leader Vicky Yadav has also been called out by critics.
Club says project is all about creativity
The RR Sporting Club, who built the pandal, say they meant no disrespect and just wanted to try something unique and eco-friendly.
Club President Rahul Yadav emphasized the project was all about creativity—not religion—with 70-80 artisans building the massive structure (100 feet long!) for ₹85 lakh.
Despite backlash, the club hopes visitors enjoy the lights and festive food stalls as part of this year's celebration.