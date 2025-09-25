Vatican-themed Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi sparks controversy

Club says project is all about creativity

The RR Sporting Club, who built the pandal, say they meant no disrespect and just wanted to try something unique and eco-friendly.

Club President Rahul Yadav emphasized the project was all about creativity—not religion—with 70-80 artisans building the massive structure (100 feet long!) for ₹85 lakh.

Despite backlash, the club hopes visitors enjoy the lights and festive food stalls as part of this year's celebration.