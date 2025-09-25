Global investors should explore opportunities in India's food processing sector

AI, drones shaking up supply chains

Modi pointed out that India is now the world's third-largest startup hub, with big growth in food and agri-tech.

Over the last decade, food processing capacity has jumped 20 times and exports have doubled.

With new tech like AI and drones shaking up supply chains—and 250 million people joining the neo-middle class—Modi emphasized that, given these developments, it's an opportune time for investors interested in India's vibrant food industry.