Global investors should explore opportunities in India's food processing sector
At the World Food India 2025 event, PM Narendra Modi called on global investors to check out opportunities in India's fast-growing food processing sector.
He highlighted India's unique mix of diversity, high demand, and massive scale, saying, "We are open for investment and collaboration."
AI, drones shaking up supply chains
Modi pointed out that India is now the world's third-largest startup hub, with big growth in food and agri-tech.
Over the last decade, food processing capacity has jumped 20 times and exports have doubled.
With new tech like AI and drones shaking up supply chains—and 250 million people joining the neo-middle class—Modi emphasized that, given these developments, it's an opportune time for investors interested in India's vibrant food industry.