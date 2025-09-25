Jharkhand man gets death penalty for killing brother's family
In a shocking case from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, Chunnu Manjhi was sentenced to death this week for murdering his brother Ravi, sister-in-law Kalpana, and their three children back in February 2019.
The violence didn't stop there—he also attacked another brother, Sidhu, and their mother with an ax before setting Sidhu's house and bike on fire.
All of this happened after Chunnu believed he received less money from the sale of their family land.
Manjhi was arrested at the scene
Manjhi believed he deserved a bigger share of the land sale money than his brothers.
After the attack, he was arrested right at the scene.
The court called his actions "brutal and rarest of rare," relying on forensic evidence and testimony from 11 witnesses to reach its decision.
Along with the death penalty, Manjhi got extra jail time and a fine for property damage during the arson.