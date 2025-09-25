Jharkhand man gets death penalty for killing brother's family India Sep 25, 2025

In a shocking case from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, Chunnu Manjhi was sentenced to death this week for murdering his brother Ravi, sister-in-law Kalpana, and their three children back in February 2019.

The violence didn't stop there—he also attacked another brother, Sidhu, and their mother with an ax before setting Sidhu's house and bike on fire.

All of this happened after Chunnu believed he received less money from the sale of their family land.