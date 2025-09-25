Telangana government to take over Hyderabad Metro

What this means for commuters

L&T decided to leave after facing heavy losses and trouble syncing Phase 1 with new lines coming up in Phase 2—think fare splits, power bills, and train schedules.

With the government stepping in, it clears up ownership confusion that was delaying approvals for new routes.

Now, eight fresh metro lines (over 160km!) are planned to make getting around Hyderabad easier and faster.

For anyone living in or moving around the city, this could mean a more connected future on public transport.