Telangana government to take over Hyderabad Metro
Telangana is taking over L&T's entire stake in Metro Phase 1 by paying ₹2,100 crore for equity and assuming ₹13,000 crore in project debt—a total transaction value of ₹15,000 crore.
The state will now fully run the city's main metro lines, aiming to fix long-standing issues and push for smoother expansion.
What this means for commuters
L&T decided to leave after facing heavy losses and trouble syncing Phase 1 with new lines coming up in Phase 2—think fare splits, power bills, and train schedules.
With the government stepping in, it clears up ownership confusion that was delaying approvals for new routes.
Now, eight fresh metro lines (over 160km!) are planned to make getting around Hyderabad easier and faster.
For anyone living in or moving around the city, this could mean a more connected future on public transport.