UP: Woman, mother kill husband over property dispute

Women confessed to the crime

After the murder, they destroyed Sonu's phone and hid it, but police got involved when his brother filed a complaint.

Investigators found Sonu had pressured Saroj to transfer a valuable plot into his name.

Sonia told police her husband had secretly filmed her mother bathing and used it to blackmail them for the property.

Both women confessed, appeared in court on October 14, 2024, and are now in judicial custody while the investigation continues.