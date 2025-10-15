Next Article
UP: Woman, mother kill husband over property dispute
India
In Jivana Guliyan village, UP, Sonia and her mother Saroj have been arrested for allegedly murdering Sonia's husband, Sonu (35), over a property dispute.
On October 11, 2024, they reportedly gave Sonu sleeping pills in his milk, strangled him, and tried to pass it off as a suicide.
Women confessed to the crime
After the murder, they destroyed Sonu's phone and hid it, but police got involved when his brother filed a complaint.
Investigators found Sonu had pressured Saroj to transfer a valuable plot into his name.
Sonia told police her husband had secretly filmed her mother bathing and used it to blackmail them for the property.
Both women confessed, appeared in court on October 14, 2024, and are now in judicial custody while the investigation continues.