US-China tariff war could push India toward Russia, China: Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is urging the US to stop its tariff war with India, warning it could hurt the Quad alliance and push India closer to China and Russia.
He reminded everyone that "strategic autonomy is not defiance—it's sovereignty."
US tariffs on Indian goods
This year, the US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, adding a 25% surcharge because of India's Russian oil imports during the Ukraine conflict.
Tharoor called this move a "double standard," since China got a 90-day exemption even though it buys more Russian oil.
These tariffs have hit Indian manufacturing hubs like Tiruppur, Surat, and Visakhapatnam hard, leading to big job losses.
Suggestions by Tharoor
Tharoor called the tariffs "completely unjustified" and suggested matching them with similar duties on US goods.
He also wants faster free trade talks and direct conversations between Presidents Trump and Modi to rebuild trust—especially in tech and defense partnerships.