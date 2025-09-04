US-China tariff war could push India toward Russia, China: Tharoor

US tariffs on Indian goods

This year, the US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, adding a 25% surcharge because of India's Russian oil imports during the Ukraine conflict.

Tharoor called this move a "double standard," since China got a 90-day exemption even though it buys more Russian oil.

These tariffs have hit Indian manufacturing hubs like Tiruppur, Surat, and Visakhapatnam hard, leading to big job losses.