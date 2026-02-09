US-India trade talks hit snag over Russian oil imports

Goyal says energy decisions shouldn't be mixed with trade talks

Goyal made it clear that India's energy choices depend on market needs—not outside pressure or trade conditions.

He emphasized, "The trade deal anyway won't discuss who will buy what and from where" (to ANI).

Meanwhile, Trump's executive order says the US will keep an eye on Indian oil imports and could bring back tariffs if India keeps buying from Russia.

Back home, Goyal is also facing political heat for discussing the deal details publicly, adding to the ongoing debate about how India balances global partnerships and its own interests.