'Use AI wisely,' PM Modi tells students in latest PPC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest Pariksha Pe Charcha, encouraged students to trust themselves, stay disciplined, and focus on building real-life skills for both leadership and stress-free exams.
This year's event drew over 4.5 crore registrations from across India.
Leadership isn't just about elections, says Modi
Modi shared, "To be a leader, you have to believe in yourself first." Leadership isn't just about elections.
He highlighted how clear communication matters more than forcing your opinions on others.
He also reminded everyone that while education is important, practical skills are what really count in life.
Find a balance between academics and life skills
He urged students to use AI smartly—"Use AI wisely to boost your wisdom and personality."—and find a balance between academics and life skills.
The session was broadcast live on Doordarshan and YouTube for anyone who missed it.