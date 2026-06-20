Uttar Pradesh completes 1st phase of Census 2027 covering homes
India
Uttar Pradesh has officially finished the first phase of Census 2027, covering every single home across all districts, towns, and local bodies between May 22 and June 20.
An official statement issued on Saturday by the Directorate of Census Operations, Uttar Pradesh, said this milestone was a big win for its planning and teamwork.
Census officials hail nearly 5L staff
Pulling this off took nearly 500,000 people working as enumerators and supervisors.
Officials described it as a "historic achievement," giving credit to everyone from district magistrates to municipal commissioners who made it happen.
Their combined effort set the stage for the next steps in India's biggest population count.