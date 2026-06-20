Uttar Pradesh completes 1st phase of Census 2027 covering homes India Jun 20, 2026

Uttar Pradesh has officially finished the first phase of Census 2027, covering every single home across all districts, towns, and local bodies between May 22 and June 20.

An official statement issued on Saturday by the Directorate of Census Operations, Uttar Pradesh, said this milestone was a big win for its planning and teamwork.