Uttar Pradesh prepares around 1.42cr students for International Yoga Day
India
Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for a massive International Yoga Day on June 21, with around 1.42 crore students from government schools and more than 78,000 girls from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas joining in.
Schools across the state will hold yoga sessions and breathing exercises, all aimed at showing how yoga fits into everyday life.
Schools follow AYUSH education guidelines
The whole event follows guidelines from the Ministries of AYUSH and Education, with teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and even parents getting involved.
The big goal? Make yoga a regular part of school routines to boost health, focus, and discipline among kids, plus get local communities thinking about wellness together.