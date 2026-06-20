Uttar Pradesh prepares around 1.42cr students for International Yoga Day India Jun 20, 2026

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for a massive International Yoga Day on June 21, with around 1.42 crore students from government schools and more than 78,000 girls from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas joining in.

Schools across the state will hold yoga sessions and breathing exercises, all aimed at showing how yoga fits into everyday life.