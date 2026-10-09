Uttar Pradesh to recruit 17,059 education posts, exams Nov-Dec

The Higher Education Department has 2,047 spots (including for principals and assistant professors), and the written examination for the recruitment of assistant professor is going to take place on November 19 and 20, 2026.

The Secondary Education Department is filling 3,504 posts (think assistant teachers and lecturers) with tests on December 3-4 and December 15-16.

The biggest chunk comes from the Basic Education Department: they're hiring 11,508 urban primary school assistant teachers with exams also set for early December.

The recruitment drive is aimed at creating employment opportunities for youth.