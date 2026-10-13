Uttarakhand bans gutkha, pan masala, products containing tobacco for year
What's the story
The Uttarakhand government has announced a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other food products containing tobacco or nicotine. The order was issued by Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey on Tuesday. It will be applicable across the state for one year from the date of issuance.
Regulatory compliance
Ban in accordance with Food Safety and Standards Act
The ban is in accordance with Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.
This regulation prohibits the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in food products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The order has been issued after considering public health concerns related to these products.
Previous bans
Similar bans imposed in the past
Uttarakhand has a history of imposing similar bans on tobacco products.
The state had issued such orders in 2013, 2015, and 2019.
In August, Karnataka had also prohibited the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and/or nicotine for a period of one year in the interest of public health.