Uttarakhand cloudburst: 14 people missing, man rescued after 16 hours
A massive cloudburst hit Uttarakhand, causing chaos and damage across several areas.
In a remarkable rescue on Friday, teams pulled a man out alive after he'd spent 16 hours trapped under debris in Nandanagar.
Search efforts are still ongoing in nearby villages, as officials work to find those still missing.
CM visits affected areas, urges people to stay alert
The disaster left over 200 people affected—20 injured, 14 missing, and at least 35 homes damaged.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the worst-hit spots and urged everyone to stay alert through September.
To reconnect cut-off areas, a Bailey bridge is up on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Highway.
The government is prioritizing road repairs and support for displaced families while also reminding Char Dham Yatra pilgrims to check weather updates before traveling.