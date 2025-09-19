Uttarakhand cloudburst: 14 people missing, man rescued after 16 hours

CM visits affected areas, urges people to stay alert

The disaster left over 200 people affected—20 injured, 14 missing, and at least 35 homes damaged.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the worst-hit spots and urged everyone to stay alert through September.

To reconnect cut-off areas, a Bailey bridge is up on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Highway.

The government is prioritizing road repairs and support for displaced families while also reminding Char Dham Yatra pilgrims to check weather updates before traveling.