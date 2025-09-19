CBI seeks Lokpal nod to prosecute Mahua Moitra

Case spotlights India's anti-corruption drive

After a CBI probe launched in March 2024 on the Lokpal's directive, the Lokpal order stated on June 30, 2025, that there's "credible material & evidence to prosecute Mahua Moitra."

Since she's a sitting MP, the case spotlights how seriously India is taking corruption among lawmakers—and tests whether independent bodies like the Lokpal can truly hold powerful people accountable.