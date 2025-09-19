Next Article
CBI seeks Lokpal nod to prosecute Mahua Moitra
India
The CBI has requested the Lokpal's go-ahead to prosecute Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over an alleged cash-for-query scam.
According to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Moitra accepted money and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for raising questions in Parliament about Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi.
Case spotlights India's anti-corruption drive
After a CBI probe launched in March 2024 on the Lokpal's directive, the Lokpal order stated on June 30, 2025, that there's "credible material & evidence to prosecute Mahua Moitra."
Since she's a sitting MP, the case spotlights how seriously India is taking corruption among lawmakers—and tests whether independent bodies like the Lokpal can truly hold powerful people accountable.