Non-Hindus should not join garba celebrations, say BJP leaders
BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh want to limit non-Hindus from joining garba celebrations this Navratri.
Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma says non-Hindus should only be allowed if they apply a tilak, drink gangajal, perform aarti, and wear dhoti-kurta.
Youth Affairs Minister Vishwas Sarang agrees, saying garba is meant for followers of sanatan dharma.
BJP leaders want more security at venues
To make sure these rules are followed, BJP leaders are calling for more security at venues—think video cameras and strict ID checks like Aadhaar verification.
Bhopal MP Alok Sharma emphasized that these steps are about respecting the festival's religious significance, explaining that entry conditions are there to protect the sanctity of the festival.